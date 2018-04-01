Obituary – Marie Christine Savill [Engen]

Marie Christine Savill, long-time resident of High Prairie, passed away on Feb. 7, 2018 at the age of 77 years.



Marie was the youngest of two children born to Cassius and Mabel Engen, joining her older brother Glen. Marie grew up on the family farm and attended school in the rural community of Gilby, Alta. Hers was a musical family who would often perform in their home and in the community. Marie carried her love of music throughout her life.



Marie met and married Sidney Savill in 1959 after a five-month courtship. They moved to various communities following their marriage to accommodate Sidney’s work in the oilfield. They went on to welcome Dwayne, Robyn, Wendell and Tracy.



In 1967, the family moved to High Prairie, eventually planting roots on their own farm southeast of town.



Marie was a farmer’s wife first, however returned to work in 1973. During her lifetime she worked in a number of private and public sector roles. Marie was a passionate advocate for both the people and communities of High Prairie and surrounding areas. She also believed strongly in service work and volunteered countless hours to many causes.



Marie retired from social work in 2011 at the age of 71, however continued to volunteer while her health permitted. In March 2015 she made the decision to leave the farm and move to Pleasantview Lodge. For the next two years she remained socially active and played music, cards and spent much time with her friends, children and grandchildren. Marie had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. She loved being a grandma.



Due to the onset of a sudden illness in April 2017, Marie was unable return to her home at Pleasantview Lodge and eventually moved to J.B. Wood Extended Care. During this time and until her passing, Marie received excellent care and support from Dr. Robin Laughlin, Dr. Pam Edwards, the nursing home staff, and her daily companions, Millie and Kathlyn.



Marie is survived: by her loving children, Robyn [Miles], Wendell [Ana], Tracy [Jason]; her many grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Marie was predeceased by: her son Dwayne [1987]; her father Cassius [1993]; her brother Glen [1996]; her husband Sidney [2000]; and her mother Mabel [2006].



A Celebration of Life for Marie will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Hall. The family invites all who knew and loved Marie for a time of fellowship and remembrance.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



If you so wish, condolences may be forwarded online to the Chapel of Memories, High Prairie.