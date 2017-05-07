Obituary – Margaret Ruth Pratt

Margaret Ruth Pratt peacefully passed away at the High Prairie Hospital on March 24, at the age of 88 years.

Ruth will be missed by: her husband, Frank, of 68 years; children Richard, Lorne [Heather], Kelly [Janice], Martha [Jeff] Craig, Dawna [Lyle] Parker, and Lindsay [Elaine]; along with 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Elks Hall [Rodeo Grounds] Saturday, April 15.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to High Prairie Palliative Care Association, or The Buchanan Centre Edmonton [home of Parkinson Alberta] as expressions of sympathy.