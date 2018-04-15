Obituary – Lucienne Marie Jeanne Aubin

Lucienne Marie Jeanne Aubin of Girouxville, Alta., was laid to rest on Dec. 17, 2017 in the Girouxville cemetery following her Celebration of Life.



She passed away suddenly in McLennan Hospital Dec. 12, 2017 at the age of 85 years.



Lucienne was born on Aug. 1, 1932 in Girouxville. At 17 she started working at the White Lunch Café in Girouxville. She lived in the Smoky River region throughout her entire life, between Girouxville, Jean Cote and the Whitemud Area.



Lucienne married Joseph Girard on June 26, 1951, farming together in the Jean Cote area and raising their nine children. They moved into the village of Girouxville in 1968, the farm work was quickly replaced with Lucienne babysitting, working at the Girouxville hotel and then for many years at the Co-op. At the Co-op, Lucienne first worked as a cashier and then in the office assisting with bookkeeping and computer data entry.



Lucienne was fortunate again and married Omer Aubin in 1978. With their union along came eight stepchildren. Her last home was the Villa Beausejour in Falher where she made many new friendships and rekindled past ones.



Lucienne will be sadly missed and proudly remembered by her children: Roger [Grace], Diane [Denis], [Ekua], Rejean [Estelle], Rene, Claude [Irene], Vivian [Richard], Jacques [Jacqueline], and Albert [Renee]; and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will continue to carry her love with them forever.



Lucienne’s love of laughter and welcoming nature will never be forgotten. She has touched many hearts and will continue to be a bright shining star for all.



She was welcomed home by: her grandparents; parents Alberta and Alphonse Perreault; her brothers Real and Richard; her son, Denis Girard; and grandsons Riley Aubin and Jayden Girard; as well as Joseph Girard, Omer Aubin, and many more family and friends.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. DeWet and the clinic staff for their continued care and support throughout the years. Also, a special thank you to Irene and Claude Girard for their extra support and loving care. The family would also like to thank the Villa Beausejour staff, Smoky River Fire Rescue, AHS Ambulance attendants, McLennan Hospital staff and Dr. Owanga and Father Eucharist for the care in the final hours of her life.



Un merci aussi a Pere Christian Ogbonna, Msgr. Charles Lavoie et la Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes.