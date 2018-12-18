Obituary – Louisa Parke

Louisa Parke

Louisa Parke was called home to be with the Lord and her husband on their 78th anniversary day Nov. 5, 2018.



Louisa was born in Cabri, Sask. on May 4, 1921.



When she was 12 years old her family moved to the Onion Lake area due to the drought and Depression.



In 1940, on Nov 5, she married Leonard Parke. They lived in the same area until 1998 when they sold their ranch and moved to High Prairie, then back to Lloydminster to a retirement home in 2006.



Leonard passed away in 2012 so Louisa moved back to High Prairie to be closer to her family until her passing.



She was predeceased by: her husband, Leonard, in 2012; son Richard in 2006; daughter Joan in 1957; and daughter Beverly Ann in 1944.



She is survived by: daughters Doreen, Heather, Laura and daughter-in-law Betty; and sons Keith and Leonard.



Her great loves were her family, gardening, flowers and cooking.



Louisa was laid to rest beside her husband in Onion Lake at the same little church she was married at 78 years ago.