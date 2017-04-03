Obituary – Lewis Ramstead

Lewis William Ram- stead, of Stony Plain, AB., and formerly of High Prairie, passed away on Feb. 20, 2017 at the age of 82 years, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 55 years, two sons, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass was held Feb. 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Spruce Grove, Alta.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Royal Alexandra Hospital – Pulmonary Unit, 10240 Kingsway Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta T5H 3V9.