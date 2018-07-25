Obituary – Leslie Marie Jones

Leslie Marie Jones [nee Hodam] passed away suddenly in High Prairie, AB on June 16, 2018 at the age of 58 years.



Leslie is survived by: her mother Marie Hodam and stepfather Tony Belli; husband Michael Jones; sons Steven and Kelby Jones; granddaughter Morgan Jones; sisters Shannon Hodam and Karen Daubert; and brother Terry Hodam.



Leslie is preceded in death by: her father Carman Hodam; and her sons, Aaron and Avery Jones.



Leslie was born Oct. 11, 1959 to Marie and Carman Hodam in McLennan, AB. The Hodam family moved to High Prairie in 1966 where Leslie then graduated from E.W. Pratt High School in 1977.



Leslie’s life was blessed with love and family. She was a feisty mama bear, who defended her cubs against all odds. Her boys were her everything. She supported them through any endeavour and if they fell, they were always caught by her loving embrace and encouraged to try-try again. Leslie believed in family, most of all so naturally family came first for her, always.



As much as Leslie was a hard-working homebody, she jumped to the sound of adventure and let it take her away, even for just a little while. Adventure took her to all corners of the world. Her travels took her far “down under” in Australia, also embarked her on a painting tour across Florida and Oregon, and even visiting Cuba for five consecutive years to celebrate her and Mike’s wedding anniversaries. But nothing compared to the simple joys of relaxing by the Little Smoky River, which had become a second home to her and her family.



She pursued each venture to its fullest. She owned and operated a flower and crafts store for many years, Leslie’s Country Crafts and Flowers, as well as interests in pursuing painting, which became a profound passion for her after taking a class in Falher, and she went on to become a certified Bob Ross artist.



Leslie enjoyed all kinds of arts and crafts, cooking, woodcarving, antique collecting [having enough antiques to open her own antique shop], and even shined at the delicate art of Pysanka, aka Ukrainian egg painting.



Gardening brought her a sense of quiet reflection and peaceful joy. Her favourite flower was the evening scented stock because of the way the breeze could carry the essence of its fragrance into her home. Her main goal of gardening was to encourage the visiting of her two favourite guests: dragonflies and birds. Leslie loved all her winged friends but dragonflies were always her favourite.



Leslie was furiously loyal and supportive to her friends and family, always putting their needs before her own, as this brought sincere joy to her seeing their smiling faces.



Unfortunately, even with all her courageous efforts, she lost her battle with esophageal cancer on June 16, surrounded by her loving family.



Honestly, Leslie’s accomplishments, passions and stories could read on into a 300-page novel; there aren’t enough words to describe how wonderful a person she truly was. So in memory of Leslie, make time for a garden and plant some evening scented stock in your flower beds, make time for those hobbies you are on the fence about, camp down by the Little Smoky River and go rock collecting, have birdhouses and stock them up with extra seed, offer help when someone needs it – even if they don’t, and most of all, spend time with family.