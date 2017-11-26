Obituary – Kenneth Lindsay Sandquist

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, the family of Kenneth Lindsay Sandquist announces his passing on Oct. 24, 2017, in Red Deer.

The youngest of five children, Ken was born in High Prairie on July 15, 1968 to Marlene and Ken Sandquist [Sr.] where he lived at home until graduating from high school.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Christine; sons Brayden, 17, and Nathan, 15; parents Marlene and Ken; siblings Rick [Marianne], Aubrey, Marlee [Roger] and Brad; Bernice and Joe [parents-in-law], sister-in-law Theresa [Ken], brother-in-law Pat [Lynn]; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ken’s quick wit, humour and intelligence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Our deepest gratitude to the staff of the Red Deer Hospice Society, who took such good care of Ken and family during his final stay there.

A funeral service was celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Red Deer on Nov. 6, 2017.

Memorial donations can be made in Ken’s honour to the Red Deer Hospice Society or The Gord Downy Fund for Brain Cancer Research.