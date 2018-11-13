Obituary – Kathleen Elizabeth Randall

Kathleen Elizabeth Randall was born on Oct. 17, 1917 and passed away on Nov. 8, 2018 at the age of 101 years.



Kathleen was born in Carberry, MB, the first of five children. The family moved to High Prairie on the death of her mother in 1926 and shortly thereafter Kathleen was sent to live with relatives in Nova Scotia. She trained as a registered nurse in Moncton, NB and on a visit home she met and married James Randall. They raised seven children while living in High Prairie and area.



Kathleen died peacefully at Good Samaritan in Edmonton.



She was predeceased by her husband James, sons: James Jr., Jonathan and Richard, and daughter Trudy Ann.



Kathleen is survived by three daughters: Lisa Randall, Heather [Lorne] Killeen and Kathleen [Leo] Eichmann, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



A service will be held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and after Kathleen’s internment at St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark’s Anglican Church Hall.