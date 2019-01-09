Obituary – June Ernesteen Williscroft

June Ernesteen Williscroft

June Ernesteen Williscroft [nee Rich], a long-time resident of High Prairie, was born June 25, 1922, in Yakima, Washington to Ernest and Eldya Rich. She came to Canada when she was six years old. She passed away peacefully at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie on Dec. 30, 2018 at the age of 96 years.



June married Reg on April 23, 1945, in 1948 they moved to the farm six miles north of High Prairie where they raised their family of six children and farmed for 63 years.



June had a soft heart for cats, a passion for flowers and her family, she kept numerous pictures on the fridge of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to hear what they were doing.



One of June’s favourite jobs was working as a teacher’s aid for many years for High Prairie School Division.



June’s kitchen was a favourite stop for her home cooking and especially desserts, which her family and friends still enjoyed for many decades after, she was an awesome cook.



In 1987, Reg and June traveled to California for the winter months for 15 years, where they enjoyed various activities in the warm climate.



June was predeceased by: her husband, Reg; and three sisters, Lucille, Lorraine and Della; and one brother, Louis.



June is survived by: daughter Rosalie [Rod] Middlebrook and two children, Trevor and Randall; son Delbert [Donna] and three children, Erin, Tyler and Ashley; daughter Yvonne [Willie] Hendry and two children, Troy and Shori; son Marvin [Dawn] Williscroft and one child, Conner; daughter Penny [Dwayne] Kreiger and three children, Brandon, Murray and Amber; and daughter Michelle Williscroft and one child, Sawyer.



She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren.