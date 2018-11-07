Obituary – Judy Cecile Gladue

Judy Cecile Gladue was born Aug. 26, 1956 in Whitefish Lake, Alta. Whether known as Pie, Judy Pie, Mom, Aunty, Sister, and Kohkom or Nohkom, she will be greatly missed.



Judy, a long-time resident of High Prairie, passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2018 in her home at the age of 62 years.



Judy grew up in Grouard surrounded by family and friends. Judy met her best friend, Glenn; and they became Judy and Glenn; you rarely saw one without the other. They started their family in Grouard. Later, they moved to Enilda, and then to High Prairie.



Judy loved all her family and friends. She welcomed everyone, and enjoyed sharing time with all of us. She loved to share what she had and liked to spoil people. She had a way to make people feel comfortable and special. She also was strong-willed and knew her own mind. She protected and fiercely defended those she loved. Her favourite activities were baseball, bowling, hunting, fishing, berry picking, and especially singing. She was smart, and loved to laugh.



Judy worked at Alberta Vocational College in Grouard for 30 years. At age 38 she suffered a ruptured ulcer which led to a coma. While in the coma, she suffered a stroke. We were so worried that we would lose her then, but the day before Glenn’s birthday, she same out of the coma, giving him the best birthday present ever.



The gift strengthened Judy and Glenn’s faith in God. They adjusted to the new changes in their lives, but that did not prevent them from continuing to enjoy their walks, visits, road trips, hockey cheering on their favourite teams [Oilers and any team their family played on], hunting, and fishing.



Glenn went to be with the Lord when he passed suddenly in 2004 from a heart attack. She missed him dearly, but found strength in her faith. She loved to listen to sermons on her tape player, and sang along with the hymns. She also enjoyed going to church.



When Judy was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, it only slowed her down a little bit. Only recently did her illness and pain affect her. Doctors had difficulty assessing her and could not find effective remedies. Judy, like many others, did not have a family doctor. This played a major role in not being able to treat her effectively for her cancer and her pain, the doctors she seen could only work with what they saw at the moment and what was in her chart, which doesn’t always properly reflect the patient or their needs.



Judy lived a good life, full of family and friends. She would have wanted to thank all of us who she knew in her lifetime, and she would let us know how much she loved us and how much we meant to her.



Thank you for celebrating Judy’s life and faith in God. She will see us again. She is now with loved ones who were called home by our Lord Father. We love you and miss you, Judy, always and forever. Amen.



Judy is predeceased by: her husband, Glenn Larry Gladue; her parents, Raymond Tallman and Flora Laboucan-Gladue; her brothers, Roland and Allen; and her mother-in-law, Eileen Anderson.



Judy leaves behind: her daughter, Cindy Mae Hanger [Cory], and sons Blaine, Morgan and Lance Gladue; and her grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, and Callie Hanger, Mark Gladue, and Shane Gladue. Judy also leaves behind her nephew, Garth Lamouche, his wife Lorna, and their children: Seth, Zoe, Vanessa and Keera. Judy also leaves behind her sisters Rhoda Gladue, Norma Meatheringham [George], and Lorraine Shaw; and her brothers Louis [Linda], Roy, Doug [Barb], Sid [Penny], and Edgar. She also leaves her brothers-in-law: Randy Gladue [Lorraine], Floyd Gladue [Connie], Wes Gladue [Sylvia], Greg Gladue, Ennis Gladue [Luann], and her sister-in-law, Sandra Gladue. Judy also has many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunties and uncles, as well as the many friends and people who knew her and Glenn.



Wake and funeral services for the late Judy Gladue were held Oct. 6, 2018 from Grouard Kapawe’no Hall with Father Bill Bernard officiating. Interment followed at the St. Bernard Mission Cemetery, Grouard.



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes.