Obituary – Joseph Olansky

Eulogy by

Bradley Tannahill

& Jessica Tannahill

Many of you are here to honour a man who you knew as a friend, a peer, a neighbour, a co-worker, a husband or a dad. You may have known him as Joe, Joseph, Big Joe, or Grumpy Gramps, but to us he was known as grandpa.

Our grandfather was a man who was strong-willed, stubborn, a jokester, clever, family oriented, opinionated, witty, and he had integrity and character. He was also one who always had a story to share or a joke to tell, and never took life too seriously.

He was born as Joseph Olansky on July 3, 1933 in the Radway Hospital. He was the youngest of eight children of Annie and Michael Olansky. He is survived by: his sister, Olga; and is predeceased by: his mother and father; two brothers [Steve and John]; and four sisters [Mary, Diane, Helen, and Kay].

Grandpa lived in Waskatenau, Alta. from 1933-59. He then moved to Radway, Alta. where he and grandma resided until 1965 when they moved to High Prairie.

Prior to moving to High Prairie our grandfather worked for the county of Thorhild, Alta. working in the Northpoint Coal Mine and on a bridge crew. He later farmed for six years with his brother-in-law Bill Clare in Radway. From 1963 until his retirement in 1994, our grandfather worked for the provincial government in transportation as a grader operator.

While residing in High Prairie, grandpa got involved with sports and the community. He was a member of the Pioneer Thresherman’s Association, High Prairie Elks and the High Prairie Golden Age Club for many years. As an avid hockey and baseball enthusiast, he umpired for the High Prairie fastball league and coached minor hockey. He was also involved with the High Prairie Regal hockey club. You could often find him at the entrance of the arena selling tickets and greeting everyone who came in.

Another place you could often find our grandpa was on Friday and/or Saturday nights bartending various events. Later in life, grandpa also participated in the senior games in both floor curling and bocce ball.

Between 1956-57 our grandfather Joe meet our grandmother, Alicemary Clare, and they married June 27, 1959. They were blessed with five children: Michael, Elaine, Beverly, Robert and William. And they were also blessed with six grandchildren: Bradley, Talon, Justin, Jessica, Chad and Kyle.

Playing cribbage was a big part of our grandfather’s life. In our family, cribbage is a generational game – our grandfather taught his children as well as us grandchildren. We hope to teach his one-day great-grandchildren the game just as well as he taught us.

We want to thank you all for coming. Your attendance here speaks volumes about the impact that this wonderful man had on all of us. As grandpa has laid his final hand of crib we would like to leave you all with these words, “Yesterday is a memory, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift, which is why it is called the present. What the caterpillar perceives is the end; to the butterfly is just the beginning. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well.”

The funeral for Joe Olansky was held Sept. 7 at the High Prairie Legion Hall with Rev. Leon Cadsap officiating. The eulogists were Bradley and Jessica Tannahill, William Olansky was the urn bearer. Honourary pallbearers were Bradley Tannahill, Justin Olansky, Chad Olansky, Talon Olansky, Jessica Tannahill and Kyle Olansky.

As a tribute to Joseph, contributions can be made to the STARS Air Ambulance and/or the High Prairie Regional Hospital Palliative Care Society as expressions of sympathy.