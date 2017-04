John Wasylyk passed away on Thursday, March 16 at the age of 83 years.

John lived and farmed north of Kinuso since 1953. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by: his sister, Elsie [Ray] Duchesneau; three nephews, two nieces and their families.

John was preceded in death by: his parents, Alex and Annie Wasylyk; and his brother, Victor.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 27 at St. Felix de Valois Catholic Church in Kinuso, at 1 p.m. A burial and lunch followed the service.