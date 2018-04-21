Obituary – John Litwin

John Litwin passed away in Vernon, B.C. at the age of 82 years with his children, Gailene and Brad, by his side.



John was the fourth of eight children born to Anna and Fred Lytwyn of High Prairie. John was raised on the family farm and had many colourful stories about his childhood. He left school at the age of 15 to work at a planer mill and later as a driller for a seismic crew.



After three years in the mud, John traded in his hard hat for a suit and tie to try his hand at selling at Malkins in Dawson Creek. In Dawson Creek, John met and married Agnes Brettigen and they shared a 32-year marriage before parting ways.



Farming was always in John’s blood. He began by working a small piece of land in High Prairie and then moved onto buying and working farmland in Dawson Creek.



John worked as a farmer and as a salesman. When he wasn’t out in the field he was on the road selling. He began working for Jones Tent and Awning and JP Delf, traveling a large area from Prince Rupert to Yellowknife to sell the company’s products. John, although he described himself as shy, was very successful as a salesman. This success enabled him to purchase more farmland in Dawson Creek. John built a large home on the hill overlooking the valley and the city of Dawson Creek. He loved the view and appreciated the colours of the different seasons.



John continued his farming career buying more land, bigger equipment and selling seed grain. He was a strong believer in John Deere products and was often teased about having green John Deere blood. John had a great love of the land and watching the crops grow. He took great pride and joy in his accomplishments, his home, his farm and his family.



After John retired at age 55, he sold the farm and moved to Vernon, B.C. With too much drive and energy to relax, John began building custom houses. When he retired from his second career of home construction, John took to his wood shop and taught himself wood working skills. He gifted many people with his beautiful creations that included cradles, rocking horses, outdoor furniture and indoor furniture. John was fond of saying, “I made a lot of sawdust!”



John was predeceased by: his mother Anna, and father Fred; sisters Natalka Edlund, Mary Zylla and Olga Wright.



John leaves behind: his daughter Gailene [Tyler Massee]; and son Brad [Allayne]; six grandchildren, Tulsa, Rio, Callie Ann, Tanner, Colten and Sydney; he also left behind his dear friend of many years, Theresa Gionette; he will be deeply missed by his siblings Nettie Wallace, Anne [Syl] Shantz, Lily [Ken] Siminuik; and brother Steve [Karen] Lytwyn; many nieces, nephews and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held for John, on land that he loved, at 2110 Pleasant Valley Road, Armstrong, B.C. at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.