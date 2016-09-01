Obituary – John “Jack” Gordon

John “Jack” Gordon, a long time resident of High Prairie, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2016 with his family by his side.

Jack was born in 1936 on a small farm in Swan River, Manitoba, to John and Charlotte Gordon. He was the youngest of six children, Bruce, Frank, Agnes, Mary and George.

His sister Mary recalls going to town to see her baby brother for the first time. Baby Jack was sleeping in a dresser drawer because no more cribs were available.

Jack stayed on the farm till 1958, when he decided to join his brother George in Alberta.

There he would start working for Square M Construction Company. His first job was working on the TransCanada Highway in Banff, where he would learn to operate the dragline.

Later working in Golden B.C., he would travel back and forth by train.

Jack also worked on the Jasper Highway between Lake Louise and Jasper.

The Dunvegan Bridge was another project he was proud to say he helped build.

In the late 1960’s, Jack would come to work in High Prairie, where again he would operate the dragline to straighten out the East Prairie River to prevent flooding of local farmland.

Soon after he would meet the love of his life, Linda Fisher and in 1969 the couple got married.

Three years later, Jack purchased a backhoe to start his own business, and was now expecting his first child.

Jack and Linda would have three children, Mike, Willy and Laura.

They would raise their family on the outskirts of High Prairie, while enjoying the finer things in life, like hunting, fishing or just spending time as a family.

At one time Jack owned his own plane, which he loved to take friends for a buzz over the town.

Over the years, Jack would support his family and friends in anyway possible.

He always took pride in his work and needless to say, was very good at it.

Those that had the privilege to know Jack, knew that whenever he was around, there was never a dull moment.

Jack is survived by his sisters Agnes and Mary, his wife Linda, their son Mike (wife Lisa, daughters Sarah, Amy and Paige), their son Willy (wife Kristie, daughters Anna and Jessica) and their daughter Laura (husband Ross, sons Jordan and Cody).

He will be greatly missed but the memories of “Jack Gordon” were always good ones and will never be forgotten.

A celebration of life was held at the Roman Catholic Church on July 23, 2016 at 1:00 pm.

The Family of Jack Gordon would like to thank everyone who were able to attend and for all the support they received from family and friends.