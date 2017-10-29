Obituary – Jean Halaburda

Jean Halaburda was born Eugenia Lazarchuk, on Dec. 8, 1922 in the village of Konushky, Ukraine, and with her family by her side, Jean passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at the age of 94 years.

Jean immigrated to Canada in 1938 with her mother and brother to join her father in Taber, Alta. The following year the family relocated to a homestead in the Triangle area where Jean attended school at Shadow Creek.

Jean married Nick Halaburda in 1940 and they resided on Nick’s parent’s property west of High Prairie, helping on his parent’s farm. In 1948, Nick and Jean moved to an acreage south of High Prairie where Nick pursued a short career in trucking. During this time Jean maintained the household and during her free time crocheted flower baskets and created crepe paper floral arrangements that she sold for weddings, funerals and home décor.

In 1951, they established what was to be the permanent family farm three miles west of High Prairie. A devoted wife and mother, she worked tirelessly raising her five children and helping with the farming operation. Jean managed her home, a huge vegetable and berry garden and managed to cultivate a beautiful flower garden as well. She loved farm life and all the animals, and marveled over the variety of birds that visited her flowers and the various feeding stations.

Jean instilled the importance of close family relationships amongst her children. She loved and treated all her children and grandchildren generously.

After Nick’s passing, Jean moved to the town of High Prairie where her home remained the focal point of family gatherings. Jean had been actively involved in the Royal Purple and also helped doing charitable work through church groups. She had many dear friends whose camaraderie she cherished deeply.

For the past 10 years Jean made her home in Calgary.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Nick in 1994. She was also predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Lazarchuk, and brother Nick.

Left to mourn are her children Bill [Janet] of Calgary, Sandi [Peter] Griston of Whitecourt, Dianne [Jim] Dunbar of Brentwood Bay B.C., John of Saskatoon, and Dan [Marie-Claire] of High Prairie; eight grandchildren: Jeremy, Marnie [Shawn] Gale, Todd Griston, Karen [Darien] Busch, Danielle [Rod] Marx, Shea [Sheena], Brynn, Hailee; and six great-grandchildren: Zack Busch, Khaila Gale, Carys Gale, James Gale, Isla Marx, and Callen Halaburda. She is also survived by her sister Lavana Fitzgerald of Spruce Grove, her sister-in-law Nina Skrynyk of Kinuso and their extended families.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to all who joined them in the celebration of Jean’s life that was held in High Prairie on Sept. 30th. 2017. Thank you for the flowers, cards and donations to charities. A special thanks is extended to: Reverend Leon Cadsap, for the officiating. St Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, for allowing the use of their sanctuary. Dorothy Cowell and the singers, for the music and hymns. High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple Honour Guard, Chapel of Memories, for handling the funeral services. Orchid and Oak, for the floral arrangements. Audrey’s Catering, for the food preparation.

Jean was laid to rest in the family plot at the Slavic Cemetery in High Prairie.