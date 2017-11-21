Obituary – Henry Alexander Jabs

Henry Alexander Jabs peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 83 years on Oct. 29, 2017.

Henry was born on Jan. 17, 1934.

Left to cherish his memory are: Dorothy, his loving wife of 56 years; daughter Barbara [Gary], son Ron [Ursula], and son Rob [Denise].

He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren: Justin [Elya], Chad [Sarah], Melissa, Brandin, Kevin and Ginger; and great-grandchildren Declan, Acacie and Emberly.

Henry was a loving husband and father. During his retirement years Henry and his wife, Dorothy, served the Lord through ministry in Texas and Mexico.

“Eye hath not seen or ear heard neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” [Corinthians 2:9]