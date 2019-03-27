Obituary – Hazel Alice Walker

Hazel Walker

Sept. 15, 1918 – March 14, 2019

Hazel Alice Walker [nee Wolfe] of Galahad, formerly of Heisler, AB passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100 years, at the Galahad Long Term Care Centre.



Hazel was predeceased by: her husband John; son David; brothers Gordon, Lawrence and Harry; and sisters Vera and Beatrice.



Left to cherish her memory are: her sons Ken, Robert [Dorothy], and Ronald [Mary]; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Gwen Cuthbert and June Jacobson; and brother Cecil Wolfe.



A funeral liturgy outside Mass was held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 from the Burgar Memorial Chapel, in Camrose. Inurnment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, if family and friends so desire, memorial contributions are gratefully accepted to the charity of one’s choice.



