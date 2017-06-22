Obituary – Germaine Marie Goutier

On March 19, 2017, Germaine Marie Goutier passed away, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Germaine was born on Feb. 14, 1964. She grew up in Joussard and graduated from E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie. She had a great presence as a 7-Eleven employee in Edmonton, and as a server in restaurants in Onoway and in the Lac Ste. Anne area. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by: her two children, Amanda Kruper and Kathleen Kruper [Jordan Achty- michuk]; her parents, Camille and Antoinette Goutier; seven brothers and sisters, Charles, Denis [Marie], Paul, Marc, Angele [Chuck] Leganchuk, Joanne [Scott] Sware, Louise [Rush] McEachern; as well as several nieces and nephews; the Emack family and Kruper family; special friend Kathy Conley; as well as many numerous friends.

A remembrance and summer celebration of life will be held in her hometown of Joussard. The celebration with a casual social and lunch will be held at the Joussard Community Hall on June 24 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Barrhead Health Centre, 4815 51 Ave, Barrhead, AB., TN7 1M1.