Obituary – George Cameron Scott Parke

George Cameron Scott Parke was born on May 26, 1969 in High Prairie, Alberta. Chosen son of Marjorie and Bruce Parke.



In 1973 the family moved to Creston, BC where Scott spent his early life.



later he moved around throughout Alberta and BC, doing ranch work and at other times he worked as a very competent short order cook.



Scott was very artistic, energetic, loved to swim, tell jokes, play tricks and loved all animals. He spent many lazy summer days floating the river and swimming in Kootenay Lake and riding his horses.



His life-long passion was horses. Riding and horsemanship started at a very young age and continued until back surgery a few years ago put an end to his ability to ride.



Scott also loved to draw and his art work again, primarily reflected his love for horses, nature and his native heritage.



Scott’s unexpected passing at his home in Vancouver at age 49 on August 6, 2018 leaves to mourn his brothers: Bob Parke (Violet), Michael Parke, sisters Phyllis Fischer (Tom), Karen Whitford (Tom), Martha Beam (Mardy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Bruce Parke.