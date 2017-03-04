Obituary – Frederick Allan Rusaw

With sorrow, the family of Frederick Allan Rusaw announce his passing on Feb. 11, 2017 at the age of 72 years.

He is survived by: his children, Jim [Melody], Curtis [Shaunna], Gary [Shelley], and Annette [Richard]; his grandchildren, Chaya, Shauncel and Chole Rusaw, Megan Malone, Taylor and Kendra Rusaw, Rene and Regan Rusaw, Justin, Kayla and David Mayer; one great-granddaughter, Ivy; sister Trudy Ferguson; step-granddaughter, Carlie; close friends Wayne and Lilyann Pilkey and their family; nieces and nephews and many others who knew and cared about him.

He was predeceased by: his wife, Barbara Cline; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Isobel Gummow; sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Bill Whitecotton; brother-in-law Ray Ferguson; father Allan Rusaw; mother Hazel Mitchell [Gummow, Rusaw].

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the summer of 2017 for family and friends. Date and location will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace, Fred. We love you.