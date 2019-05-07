Obituary – Frank Russell Dawson Tomkins

Frank Tomkins

Feb. 27, 1927 – April 22, 2019

The Frank Russell Dawson Tomkins family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father.



Frank is preceded by: his first wife, Maria Willier, and Irene Petterson, his second wife, who helped raise the children after Maria passed away. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: daughters Connie Thompson, Stella and Tina Tomkins, and Patricia Brenyo; sons Frank Junior, Peter, and Joseph Tomkins; adopted son Lesley Bell; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Leone McFadyen; and brother Jim “Smokey” Tomkins.



Born in Grouard, Frank joined the army in 1945 and was released the same year. In 1951, he became a smoke- jumper in Saskatchewan and was promoted to jumpmaster in 1954. Frank remained a smokejumper in Lac La Ronge until 1967 when the smokejumpers were disbanded.



He did various jobs while he was the secretary for the Association of Métis and Non-Status Indians of Saskatchewan until his retirement. He was also instrumental in ensuring the aboriginal rights were entrenched in the North American Act.



A celebration of life will be held at Joussard Community Hall on May 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a potluck lunch to follow.