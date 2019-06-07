Obituary – Everett Neil Laboucan

Everett Laboucan

On Monday, May 27, 2019, Everett Neil Laboucan, of Driftpile, passed away at the age of 50, surrounded by his family.



Everett is survived by: his loving wife of 30 years, Zita; his daughters, Samantha Duhamel [Steve] of Lac La Biche, Jolene Laboucan of Driftpile, and Mattie Laboucan of Joussard; his three beautiful grandchildren, Ryan Duhamel, Robert Duhamel and Bailey Cardinal; his parents, Jo and Arlene Laboucan; his brother, Dwayne Laboucan [Bobbi-jo]; and numerous family members.



Everett is predeceased by: his grandfather, Sam Laboucan; and his mother-in-law Connie Willier.



A special thank you to Dr. Osa-Izeko and the High Prairie Regional Palliative Care Unit for the exceptional care.