Obituary – Edith Rebecca Guild

Edith Rebecca Guild passed away peacefully at Points West Hospice on April 7, 2018 after battling lung cancer.



Edie was born at Fort Pitt, Sask. The family, less the two oldest girls, Mae and June, moved to the High Prairie area, traveling 700 miles by horses and wagons, arriving in June 1948.



Like her father, Edie was an excellent fiddler and played many other instruments as well. Her mother and siblings also played and sang.



In 2005, Edie retired and she and Mary moved to Grande Prairie.



Edie is sadly missed by: Mary LaFleur, her beloved partner of 18 years; her sister, Betty Cunningham; and many cousins, nieces and nephews throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan; as well, special friend Louella Wood, and many others in the musical communities across British Columbia and Alberta.



Edie was predeceased by: her sisters and brothers-in-law Juliette, Mae [Floyd] Simpson, June [Johnny] Noeth; brothers and sisters-in-law Leo Guild, Lester Guild, Bill [Nellie] Guild and her brother-in-law Peter Cunningham.



There will be no funeral; however, there will be a Celebration of Life for Edie in the summer of 2018. Notifications will be sent closer to that date.



Care was entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home.