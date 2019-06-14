Obituary – Doris Boisvert

Doris Boisvert

Doris Boisvert, long time resident of Kinuso, passed away on May 29, 2019 in Slave Lake at the age of 84 years.



Doris was born on July 10, 1934 at Ellscott, AB.



Doris was the co-owner and operator of the Kinuso Mercantile. Upon her retirement in 1994, she was involved in the Ladies Auxiliary, crafting, spending time with family, and doing all the worrying for everybody.



She was predeceased: by her parents, Henry and Emily Seifridt; and her brothers, Henry and Reinholdt.



She is survived by: her sister, Margaret Walker [Arnold]; husband Art Boisvert; children Lorraine Boisvert, Cindy Leblanc [Len], Barry Boisvert [Heather], Joe Boisvert [Cindy], sister-in-laws Olga Seifridt and Lily Seifridt; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A funeral service for the late Doris Boisvert was held June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake with Rev. Blessing officiating.



If family and friends so desire, donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or the Stollery Children’s Hospital foundation.



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes.