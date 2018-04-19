Obituary – Desmond [Dez] Lorencz

Desmond [Dez] Lorencz was born in Berywn, AB on Oct. 8, 1972. He passed away on April 2, 2018 at the age of 45 years.



He is survived by: his loving wife Nikki; son Danyon; in-laws Dennis and Chuckie Hagel; father Don [Sally] Lorencz; mother Allie [Ken] Murdoch; Grandma Pauline Kushner; brother- and sister-in-law Shane and Tamara Hagel; stepsister Shirelle [Rick] McMillan; nephew Skyler Hagel; niece Cassie Hagel; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his friends at Fourlane Ford lead by Len and Jeff Denham; his friends at Kelowna Nissan Infiniti.



Sadly, he was predeceased by: brother Mark Ragan; Grandpa Peter Kushner; and Bernie Kushner.



A special thank you to all of our friends and family who have stepped up and helped us in our time of need.



Dez was an avid volunteer with both the Innisfail Minor Hockey and Innisfail Minor Lacrosse Associations. He was also a pivotal volunteer for the Innisfail Eagles AAA Senior Hockey Association.



Dez was a dedicated father and Danyon’s biggest fan. He traveled far and wide just to be a part of whatever Danyon was doing.



Dez was an amazing husband. His unconditional love and generosity will be greatly missed. He was Nikki’s best friend and constant voice of reason.



There will be two Celebration of Life services: one being at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, B.C. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 1 p.m.; and the second celebration in Innisfail, AB, date to be announced.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfield funeralhome.com, [250] 860-7077.