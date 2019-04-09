Obituary – David Shearer

David Shearer

Jan. 11, 1935 – March 29, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa on March 29th, 2019 at the Westlock Hospital.



David leaves behind to cherish his memories: his beloved wife, Leona; children Scott [Loretta], Kim, Jen [Tyson], Leslie [Jim], Brian, and Judi [Dave]; grandchildren Emersyn, Jason, Robert, Leah, Logan, Victoria, Carl, Steven, Nicole; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



He was predeceased by: his parents, Delmer and Alice Shearer; brothers Lyle [Peggy], Don [Vilda], Robert “Bob” Sr.; and sister Carole [Zenon Hnatiw].



Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at the Fawcett Community Hall on April 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. with lunch to follow.



Our sincere thank you goes out to Dr. Mydeen and the staff of the Westlock Healthcare Centre.



In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations are gratefully accepted to the Westlock Palliative Care Society.