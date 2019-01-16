Obituary – Corine L’Heureux

Corine L’Heureux Oct. 27, 1921 Jan. 2, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Corine L’Heureux, of St. Albert, Alta. on Jan. 2, 2019. Corine went to her final resting place with the Lord at the age of 97 years.



She was born in Villeneuve, Alta. on Oct. 27, 1921 to Arthur and Julia [nee Hebert] Comeau, she was one of 13 children. At the age of 19 she wed her life partner, Ernest. They spent 69 years together in Joussard.



Corine’s husband Ernest; her son-in-law, Wayne; her grandson, Shawn; four brothers, seven sisters, and her parents, predeceased her.



Corine has one surviving sister, Marie Baldock. Corine and Ernest have seven surviving children, Leandre [Josephine], Guy [Kathy], Real [Sonja], Dale [Wendy], Cheryl [Reg], Marc [Leslie] and Julie [Kevin]; she was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will lovingly remember her.



The memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Interment will occur in Joussard at a later date.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel.