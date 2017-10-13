Obituary – Clarence Leonard Chmilar

Clarence Leonard Chmilar, a longtime resident of Faust, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 at the age of 73 years.

Clarence was born on Jan. 5, 1944. Throughout his working years, Clarence worked in many different areas, but farming always held a special place in his heart.

Clarence was predeceased by: his parents, Sam and Rose [Mayko].

He is survived by: his three brothers, Allan [Pauline], Jim, and Gerald [Donna]; and by his children Stacey Bosse [Valmont], Kelly Donald [Jamie] and Shawn Chmilar; and his seven grandchildren.

Clarence will be remembered by many for his funny stories and contagious laughter.

A celebration of life for Clarence will be held in the summer of 2018.