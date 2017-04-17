Obituary – Chester Joseph Lysiak

Chester Joseph Lysiak passed away on March 27, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 66 years.

Chester leaves to cherish his memory: his partner and companion, Val Welling; his son, Christopher [Jessica] Lysiak and their children; his mother, Anne Lysiak-Gaetz; his sister, Janice Storowotsky [Jack Bunney]; and Val’s son, Corey [Corrie] Welling; his sister-in-law, Melinda Ly- siak; and very special nieces and nephews.

Chester was predeceased by: his father, Joe Lysiak; his brother, Tom Lysiak; his brother- in-law, John; and Val’s son, Ryan Welling.

Chester was a very hard-working man and loyal employee who took pride in his profession and was an outstanding mechanic. He also tried his hand at driving school bus for a few years before he became too ill. His love of animals was apparent to everyone, as he seemed to have a special bond with all furry creatures.

At Chester’s request, no formal service will be held.

Charitable donations in memory of Chester may be made to the SPCA, 55 Southwest Drive SW, Medicine Hat, Alta., T1A 8E8, or to the Margery E. Yuill Cancer Centre, c/o Medicine Hat and District Health Foundation, 666 – 5th Street SW, Medicine Hat, Alta., T1A 4H6.