Obituary – Cecile Tanasiuk

Cecile Tanasiuk, of Kinuso, passed away May 17 in Edmonton at the age of 77 years, after a long battle with pneumonia.

Cecile was born on April 9, 1940 in High Prairie. She was the youngest child of Howard and Agnes Posey.

Cecile had a full life working hard on the farm, driving tractor, obsessing over her garden and crocheting afghans for her family and cooking for all of them. She was the master of the dill pickle. Cecile loved sports, both as a participant and a fan.

She is survived by: her husband of 58 years, Willie; her four children, Cindy [Darryl Shewchuk], Howard [Leslee Vance], Kim [Albert Bellerive], and Christine; her brother Dave Posey [Margaret]; sister Rose Marie; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at her farm with the date to be announced.