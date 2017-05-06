Obituary – Brett William Jackson

Brett William Jackson, of Edmonton, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 24 years on April 6, 2017.

He is survived by: his parents, Larry Jackson and Holly Hewko, of High River, AB; stepmother Cherie Jackson; surrogate parents Frank and Brenda Rooney; sister Ashlie; brothers David and Cole; lifelong friends Sheldon, Patrick, and Ryan; his dog, Tank; his grandparents, Don and Loretta Hewko, of High Prairie; his uncle and aunt, Dale and Laurie Cox, of Peace River; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Mickey Cox, of High Prairie; uncle and aunt, Doug and Cathy Hewko, of High Prairie; Uncle Donny Hewko, of High Prairie; Aunt Carol Mason, of Rothesay, NB; uncle and aunt, Jeff and Susan Irving, of St. Stephen, NB; Uncle Darren Jackson, of London, Ont.; uncle and aunt, Shawn and Vanessa Bower, of Sherwood Park, AB; and cousins Kimberly, Clinton, Dustin, Ryan, Kelly, Jackie, Tyler, Karleen, Adrienne, D.J., Megan, Becky, Lindsay, Mallory, Greg, Scott, Brooklyn and Beau; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.

Brett was predeceased by: his grandparents, Fred and Phyllis Jackson, of St. Stephen, NB; and his dog, Turbo.

He was born Feb. 19, 1993, and lived between High Prairie & Edmonton, with numerous stays in New Brunswick in between. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing hockey, soccer, ball hockey, swimming and karate. As he grew older and moved out to the yard, it was dirt bikes, quads, sleds, then turbo sleds, trucks, then bigger trucks, then Big Sexy.

Brett was an active member of Western Canadian Powerstrokes. He was a journeyman B-pressure welder, with numerous inspector tickets.

Throughout his life, his biggest asset was his beautiful smile and the twinkle in his eye. He thrived on being the go-to guy, anybody who needed anything knew to call Brett. His biggest passion was being a big brother, a great son, an awesome friend, and tire shine. He will be sorely missed by all.

The funeral service was held on April 11 at 2 p.m. Cremation followed in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Edmonton SPCA.