Obituary – Betty Marilyn Aronson

Betty Marilyn Aronson passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at the age of 71 years in High Prairie.

Her parents, Albin and Gertrud, came to Canada from Sweden in 1929 and soon afterward settled in the High Prairie – Big Meadow area. Betty was raised on the family farm, spent the majority of her life in High Prairie, and worked for many years as a healthcare worker caring for others. Betty loved to laugh and was always quick with her wit.

Betty is survived by her sisters Vivian Crowther [Ed] and Donna Marion [Dennis] as well as her brothers Lennard [Shirley], Harold [Joan] and Lawrence [Eva]. She is predeceased by her sisters Garniel Seibel [Emanuel], Britt Adams, also known as Bertha [Doug] and her brothers Stanley [Sonja] and Ingvar, also known as Ed.

Betty had no children of her own but had 23 nieces and nephews whom she spoke of fondly. She will be missed.

A memorial for Betty with a tea to follow was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5800 Birch Crescent in High Prairie.