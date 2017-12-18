Obituary – Bernard Gerard Pariseau



On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, Bernard Gerard Pariseau, of Joussard, Alta., passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years.



Bernard was born on July 4, 1929. He leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters, Margo and Ann Pariseau; four sons, Roland, Gerard [Sophie], Richard [Shirley] and Raymond Pariseau; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Benoit, Roger and Paul; three sisters, Cecile, Jacinthe [Dwayne] and Monique; as well as numerous relatives and friends.



Bernard was predeceased by: his parents; two wives, Lena Campiou and Ruth Brassard; and his brother, Andre.



A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge with Father Jaya Rajan J.M., SAC officiating. Interment will follow at Joussard in July 2018.



If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society, 10531 Kingsway Ave., Edmonton, T5K 4K1.