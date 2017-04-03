Obituary – Augustine “Christine” Feschuk

On March 8, 2017, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, Augustine “Christine” Feschuk, passed away at the age of 96 years.

She will be forever in the hearts of her children: James [Marcella] Feschuk of Edmonton; daughter Donna Fes- chuk of High Prairie; daughter Joan Raynor of Edmonton; grandson Kyle [Christine] Raynor of Spruce Grove, AB; and great-grandchildren Autumn and Levi Raynor.

We are all so grateful that our mother lived a long life and was able to remain in her own home until she went into the hospital on Jan. 1, 2017.

Christine was born in 1921 to Cecile and Everett Stockman near Grouard. The family moved to High Prairie when she was a child and then settled in the Banana Belt [Stockman School District]. She met her husband, Jim Feschuk, who was from Meath Park, Sask. They married in 1949 and settled in High Prairie where she resided until her passing.

Christine was predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 1961. She had three small children to raise but met that challenge with hard work and dedication. She stayed true to her faith in God throughout her life and that is where she found her strength. She will be lovingly remembered by her children who are grateful to have had such a wonderful mom.

Christine enjoyed gardening, seniors’ bowling, activities at church, fishing, and travel. She had a sense of adventure and was never afraid to try new things.

She will also be remembered as someone who could be counted on and who was very accepting of all. Christine was the last of her generation from her side of the family, and with her passing, we are reminded it is the end of an era.

Christine was predeceased by: her brother Bill, [Olga] Stockman, of Faust, and their son, Dwayne Stockman, of Prince Rupert, B.C.; sister Ida [Ralph] Frazier, of High Prairie; sister Mable [Tom] Scott and their daughter, Elaine Scott, of High Prairie; bother Howard [Dorothy] Stockman, of High Prairie; and their sons, Ronald and Donald.

Services were held at High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church March 13 with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. The family is grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended and took part.

Christine will be remembered by: her sister, Ida [Ralph] Frazier’s children Tom [Penny] from Bon Accord, AB; Patty Frazier from Revelstoke, B.C.; her sister, Mable [Tom] Scott’s children Linda Tardif, of Fairmont, B.C.; Janet Wilder, of Fairmont, B.C.; Marilyn [Ron] Willier, of Sucker Creek; Jim Scott, of Calgary; and Christopher Scott, of Fairmont, B.C.; her brother Bill [Olga] Stockman’s daughter Karen Plante, of Prince Rupert, B.C.

She also leaves her niece Eileen [Gilbert] Desjarlais, of Edmonton; niece Alice [John] Kosik, of Meath Park, Sask.; nephew Jim [Audrey] Feschuk, of Prince Albert, Sask.; niece Mary Tobin, of Yuma, AZ; niece Suzanne Siwak, of Prince Albert, Sask.; niece Stephie [Frank] Korycki, of Prince Albert, Sask.; sister-in-law Helen Feschuk, of Prince Albert, Sask.; nieces Barbara Cantin and Elaine Feschuk, of Prince Albert, Sask; and Roderick Auger, of Grande Prairie, whom she fostered when he was a child.

She also was Grandma Christina to Noah and Aijha, the children of Andre and Nacera Meynen. of Sherwood Park, AB.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” [2 Corinthians 1:3]