Obituary – Arthur Albert Foulston

Arthur Albert Foulston passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at the age of 92 years.



Art was born on May 16, 1926. He was the fifth of 10 children born to Albert and Grace Foulston, growing up in Lilac, Sask.



He is survived by his sister Gladys, his six children and their respective families.



Art moved to Alberta in his twenties, eventually settling down in High Prairie. He was active in both the Banana Belt and Triangle communities. Art engaged in many occupations, such as local milk man, trucking gravel, construction, working for the local school division, managing various apartment buildings and ultimately a local farmer. Art loved wide open spaces, blue skies, his hay fields and later in life his bunkhouse with wood burning stove.



Art loved horses, music, singing, playing his guitar, dancing, playing horseshoes and playing badminton. Art regularly went on trail rides with his team, where he would entertain the group by singing and playing his guitar around the campfire. Art was always up for a good community dance, where he was often gazed at in awe of his skill. This also transferred to playing badminton, winning many tournaments, often being the eldest entrant by far.



At the age of 86, Art sadly had to leave his beloved farm and moved in with his youngest daughter in Edmonton, who has been his primary caregiver for the last seven years. During those years, Art required the support of elder care facilities.



Art’s daughters, June and Jessica, would like to thank the care staff of Garneau Hall for four years of care, as well as the care staff at Capital Care Lynnwood during Art’s last year. His daughters would also like to thank the other residents and their families who had become an extended family to Art.



Following Art’s wishes, no service will be held, and his daughters intend to spread his ashes in the countryside he loved where horses will forever run.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada would be appreciated. Art’s daughters would also like to request that you all spend quality time with your own loved ones and verbalize your love for them as often as you can.



