Obituary – Anne Bankey [Smith]

Anne Bankey

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Anne Bankey [Smith] on Jan. 21, 2019.



Anne had spent close to three months in hospital since Anne had fallen in October 2018, in which Anne required surgery. Anne was visited often and supported by her immediate family during this period.



Anne is survived by: her common law partner, Ross Burgar; two children, daughter Patricia Young [Bankey], son Jason Bankey; survived by her sister, Elizabeth Brant and brother William Smith; two children-in-law, Micheal Burgar, Dustin Burgar; four grandchildren, Paidon Young, Breanne Young, Derek Cote, and Maggy Burgar; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Anne was a strong community member with her contributions to the High Prairie Santa Claus Parade for many years, as well as her contributions to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.



Anne’s work ethic is reflected through her determination to work up until doctors advised her she no longer could.



Anne has shown every person and creature dignity and respect throughout her life, and has made the world a kinder place through her influence.



You will be greatly missed. We love you Annie, and you will not be forgotten.