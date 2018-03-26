Obituary – Alex Kushner

Alex Kushner, a lifetime resident of High Prairie and area, passed away Feb. 16, 2018 at the age of 84 years.



Alex was the youngest of 10 children born to Nellie and Alexander Kushner. Both of his parents passed away when he was a young child. His older nine siblings [three brothers and six sisters], quickly became a huge influence in his upbringing, guiding him into adulthood. He spent 81 years on the farm that he was born on before retiring into High Prairie in 2014.



As a boy, Alex attended the Poplar View School until Grade 9. This was in days before rural roads in the area existed. His school was a few miles away which he either walked or rode his horse to. Unfortunately, it really was uphill but only one way. He used to tell us his favourite lunch meal that he made and took to school was melted pork fat sandwiches on freshly baked bread. Additionally, many of his daily meals included eating lots of eggs.



Later on when roads were built, the country schools were closed and students were bused to High Prairie. He later became a bus driver, a job he did for 40 years, driving many students to school to further their education.



Upon completing his Grade 9 and at the age of 15, he got his first cow from an older brother and began working at various jobs. Hard work and honesty were traits he already developed and maintained throughout his entire life.



In 1954, he married Iona Heisz and together they raised five children. They farmed and raised cattle until 2002, luckily selling the last of the herd two weeks before the BSE outbreak, a span of 54 years.



Left to mourn his passing: his wife, Iona, of 63 years; his children Brenda [Russell] Hillis; Kurt [Charlene] Kushner; Carl [Joanne] Kushner; Dianne [Gary] Haines and Marian [Ed] Sperling; his grandchildren, Robert, Brittney, Cole, Keira, Alex, Jordan, Sarah, Leeanne and Jason; his great-grandchildren, Hudson, Emma, Oliver, Sawyer, Kenzie, Tayden and Madilee; his sister, Polly Stafford; sister-in-laws, Ila Sawchyn and Pauline Kushner; brother-in-laws, Paul Heisz and Jack Holan; and of course, many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by: his grandsons Ted Dewinter and Trever Haines; brothers, Wasyl [Chantal], Pete and Mike [Edith]; sisters Katie Shachtay [Fred], Rosie Cox [Norman/Bubbin], Fannie Warriner [Ralph], Annie Perry [Frank] and Olga Holan [Seth Smedstad].



The family would like to thank the many nursing home and hospital staff for the excellent care that he received and provided for him this past year and a half.



Public visitation took place from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 and burial took place at St. Vladimir’s Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie with a luncheon following at the church hall.