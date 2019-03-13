Obituary – Agnes Jessie Seppola

Agnes Seppola

On Feb. 26, 2019, Agnes Jessie Seppola [Beaupre] passed away with loved ones by her side at the Slave Lake Hospital at the age of 97 years.



Agnes was born Dec. 21, 1921 to Louise and Alfred Logan in Legal, Alta. She was the second youngest of 12 children.



She is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by: her son Ken [Cora]; sister Beatrice; stepchildren Jill [Jim], Leonard [Monica], Terry; daughter-In-law Doreen; grandchildren Doug [Tammy], Kim, Nicole [Ian], Ryan, Desiree, Carson, Hugh [Jade], Robyn [Matt], Daniel and Luke; great-grandchildren Sheron [Fred], Cody, Dylan, Taryn, Travis, Chase [Destiny], Caine [Chante], Chelsea, Brittney [Kelby], Ethan, Nolan and Ryder; and great-great-grandchildren Zoey, Kinsley, Aspen, Olive and Autumn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and friends and her beloved dog Maggie.



She was predeceased by: her parents, Louise and Alfred Logan; six brothers; four sisters; husband Rosaire Beaupre and Leonard Seppola; sons Ron, Gary and Marcel; and daughter-in-law Beverly Beaupre.



A funeral service will be held at the Kinuso Agricultural Complex in Kinuso, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Agnes’ honour to the Slave Lake Palliative Care Society or the Alberta SPCA.