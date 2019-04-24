Number of impaired charges alarms judge

H.P. court docket

April 15, 2019

Judge C.K. Thietke

A young man will pay more than $4,400 in fines and restitution.

Chance Daniel Neron, 34, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 15.

“You were really drunk,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said during sentencing.

Neron provided a breath sample of 150 mg for High Prairie RCMP after he rolled his vehicle on Highway 750, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

The impaired driving charge was Neron’s second since 2009.

To make matters worse, Neron was suspended from driving for two years.

“Your guilty plea is the only thing keeping you out of jail,” Judge Thietke told him.

The judge is concerned about the number of impaired driving charges for motorists on highway and roads.

“It is one of the most serious offences I regularly see in court. It’s such an easy thing to prevent.”

The impaired charge was not the end of Neron’s legal troubles. He was also fined $500 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized. Neron was suspended from driving at the time of the incident.

Neron was also placed on probation for three months for breach of probation after he did not pay restitution of $2,900 as ordered by the court.

Neron is still required to pay the balance of $1,914.

“He is now in a better position to pay the fines,” duty counsel Kaj Jensen said.



– – – – – – –



Albert Francis Badger was sentenced to three days in custody for being unlawfully at large.

However, he won’t serve any more time behind bars as he was credited for two days in custody and one day for being in court.

“Your appearance satisfies that,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said during sentencing.

Court heard the charge arose when Badger was serving a sentence on weekends in Peace River Correctional Centre; however, he did not report on a Friday, Nov. 23, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson testified.

“He turned himself in the next day,” Judge Thietke noted.

“You’re taking responsibility for your actions.”

Badger says he served two days that weekend, his second last.

“I learned my lesson,” he told court.



– – – – – – –



Peter Frank Dyck was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to careless storage of a firearm.

Court heard Dyck did not lock a firearm properly in his home, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“A gun was accessed and a shot was fired that killed a dog,” Hudson added.