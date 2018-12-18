Nothing goes to waste at Joussard

STEM teacher, Kienan Wilson, left, delights Grade 2 students Bentley Laboucan, centre, and Angel Thunder as he shows them how slime is made.

Tannah Campbell

Tatiana Willier-Cardinal

Joussard Reporters

Hello, folks! This is Tannah Campbell and Tatiana Willier-Cardinal bringing you our news.



In collecting the news from classroom to classroom, we learned our kindergarten children are learning how to make colours by mixing paints. This is a wonderful discovery for them! The little kids also let us know they made reindeer in Art using recycled fruit cups. This way the plastic is not going to waste.



Our Grade 1 students have been learning all about hippos in Social Studies. This is probably because their performance in our Christmas concert is the song, I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas. In Art, they made hippo masks. The students had a great time learning all about hippos!



Grade 1 students also had an amazing time in their STEM class where they learned how to make slime. This was so much fun!



In Grade 2, our students reported they have been using their laptops to learn about nouns in L.A. In Art, they have been busy making ornaments for Christmas trees – some for their classroom tree and some for home. These students also said they are learning to dance like ballerinas in P.E.



Students in Grade 3 have been busy making gift boxes for their families. These boxes are beautiful and show so much creativity.



Our Grade 4 students reported they are learning about how pulleys work to move stuff in Science. In Social Studies, they are learning about the history of First Nations.



In Grade 5, our students have having a great time building circuits. Learning while making things is fun! The students are also writing stories and having fun with this project, too.



Students in Grade 6 are finishing up their newspaper articles. These students demonstrated they have phenomenal memories as they recited The 12 Days of Christmas – Joussard School Style during our Christmas concert.



A huge thank you to our communities for coming to our Christmas concert Dec. 12. We had a wonderful audience!