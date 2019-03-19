Not until August – at least

Dog handler not arriving any time soon

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The long-awaited dog handler High Prairie has lobbied for will have to wait a little longer.



High Prairie town council heard at its meeting March 12 it is very unlikely the position will be filled until at least the end of August when a new crop of handlers graduates from the school at Innisfail, Alta.



High Prairie S/Sgt. Warren Wright says the lack of success from filling the position has not been from lack of effort.



“It’s been almost a hobby of mine,” he told council.



Former S/Sgt. Myron Friesen and Wright are talking constantly about the matter.



“I know commitments were made but I can’t guarantee when that will happen,” says Wright.



Wright first told council the position was advertised twice but no one applied, including the entire graduating class of 2018, which chose to apply for jobs elsewhere.



“The problem is attracting and retention,” says Wright. “I moved here and I like it there.”



The matter also arose at the Big Lakes County meeting March 13. Council reiterated its stand it wants the position filled.



“We’re going to lobby for a dog handler for our area,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



However, another option will be presented that the handler may not reside in High Prairie, but perhaps in the county at Faust.



Big Lakes plans to discuss the issue with the RCMP K Division at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta spring convention March 18-20.



“During discussion for the RMA convention, it was suggested that council may want to lobby for the dog handler position be moved to Faust RCMP,” CAO Jordan Panaiuk writes in a report to council.



“Faust is a more central location.”



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell agree Faust is an option.



“To get the dog handler in this region is important,” Matthews says.



“The main thing is to lobby that we have a dog in the area.”



Nygaard notes housing for police officers is available in Faust.



While based in the High Prairie region, the dog unit serves a wider region from east to Slave Lake and Desmarais-Wabasca, west to McLennan, Falher and Grimshaw, north to Peace River, Cadotte Lake and Red Earth Creek.



The dog handler also provides relief for dog teams in Grande Prairie and High Level.



Big Lakes County and Town of High Prairie councillors have lobbied the RCMP and provincial government for two years.



High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron announced in January 2017 that the dog handler position would return to the area. Cameron agreed that the High Prairie area is ideally located as a central hub for northern Alberta.



A dog handler returned to the area Jan. 30, 2018 based at the High Prairie RCMP detachment. Dog handler Const. Andrew Druhan lived in Peace River and the service moved out of High Prairie about five weeks later and not returned since.