Not the Christmas planned

Do Not hang out the “Gone Fishing” sign quite yet! Photo courtesy Ed Fudali

This probably wasn’t what ice hut owners Robert Benoit and John Vandenberg of High Prairie had planned for a few days off at Christmas. Some people get lumps of coal in their stockings, and some people get this.

The News was unable to contact either of the fellows to get the details. But according to information received, the accident happened on or about Thursday, December 13.

Ice thickness apparently was variable, ranging from under 8 cm to just over 30 cm (3 inches to 12 inches.) It just happened the thin ice was in the wrong spot at the wrong time.

The accident happened off the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake at Hilliard’s Bay Estates, which can be seen in the background. The ice fishing hut was being towed to the popular fishing spot called Cutbank.

The tow vehicle is a Hagglund tracked all-terrain vehicle.

Usually, ice huts don’t start appearing until early January although there are several often put on the ice between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As winter progresses over 100 huts will be off the shore at Joussard.

Ice thickness as of Friday, December 21 at Joussard was reported to be 50 cm (20 inches) but that can also vary.

There is no word yet if the hut or Hagglund is yet recovered.