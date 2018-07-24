Not criminally responsible, says lawyer

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase and armed stand-off near Kinuso just over 16 months ago may not be criminally responsible for his actions.



It’s a new strategy proposed by Charles Edward Bleakley’s lawyer during High Prairie provincial court proceedings July 16. It marked the 13th time Bleakley has appeared to deal with his 24 Criminal Code charges.



Bleakley’s lawyer, Dallas Gelineau, brought forward the matter that was set for preliminary inquiry Oct. 15. He suggested 30 days would be needed to complete the Not Criminally Responsible assessment at Alberta Hospital.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich did not oppose the request.



Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered the assessment and adjourned the matter until Aug. 20. He told Bleakley, who appeared in court via CCTV from Peace River Correction Centre, that Alberta Hospital staff may visit PRCC to complete the assessment. If not, he ordered Bleakley be transported to Alberta Hospital.



Bleakley was 42 at the time of the March 8 incident, which began at 11:45 a.m. when Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle Bleakley was driving was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the night before.



Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm. The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.



Later, police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33. After a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch. Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle. When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.



Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident. He was treated and released into police custody.



The most serious of Bleakley’s 24 charges include resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.