Northland votes against Hillview closure

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

East Prairie Hillview School will no be closing its doors.

Northland School Division’s official trustee, Lois Byers, approved a motion to continue operating the school May 15 for at least two more years.

School closure consideration was triggered by policy due to low enrolment, which was around 20.

The motion to keep the school open includes a series of recommendations:

* Hillview remain an ECS–Grade 6 school for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years;

* Hillview be re-evaluated in the fall 2019 for operational viability;

* Administration work with the community to develop partnerships to further enhance education opportunities in East Prairie Métis Settlement; and

* If the student population drops below 10 in the 2018-19 school year, it will automatically trigger the school closure process.

East Prairie school board chair Shelly Auger could not be reached for comment.

“The feedback we received at the public meeting March 15 and from survey responses is going to support a learning environment that helps Hillview School students thrive as learners,” said Byers in a news release.

Parents, guardians, grandparents, Elders, community members and school staff participated in the process.

“We are excited to work with community partners to learn what we can do differently to support student wellness and achievement,” added Gord Atkinson, NSD superintendent of schools.

Northland is currently conducting a review of educational services in the region, including Hillview School, Peavine Bishop Routhier School, Grouard Northland School and Gift Lake School.”