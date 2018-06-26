Northland greenlights reading program



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Municipal Library isn’t the only organization holding a summer reading program.



Northland School Division is running its third annual summer reading program in July and August in 20 of 21 NSD school communities, as well as three Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority schools in Cadotte Lake, Atikameg and Loon River.



The purpose of the program is to provide Northland students with high quality reading materials they can read over the summer.



“Many of our communities do not have libraries and we want our students to have access to books,” says Janette Cavanaugh, NSD principal literacy.



“It is well documented in the research that the summer reading slump is significant for many students. Our students deserve the access to these books so that we can mitigate the effect of the summer reading slump,” she adds.



“Our teachers, staff, and students work so hard during the school year to raise their reading levels. We do not want to lose ground.”



Northland’s program is funded by Cenovus Energy which covers the cost of books.



NSD school communities receive several hundred books to distribute over the summer. Many communities place books in health, youth and recreation facilities.