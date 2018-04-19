Northern Rays welcomes new owners

Dippenaars take over in December

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Spring is in the air and time to start thinking about hitting the trails with a travel trailer or recreational vehicle.



The new owners of Northern Rays RV in High Prairie are eager to serve the needs for sales and servicing RVs and offering various supplies.



Jaco and Belinda Dippenaar bought the business in December 2017 from Ray and Gisele Frey, who opened the business in April 2000.



“We sold the business to be able to enjoy a bit of retirement,” says Ray Frey.



However, they are not fully retired from the business located on Highway 2 about 2 km west of High Prairie.



“We will still go in to help them out as it is a very busy short season, otherwise I will be golfing,” Frey says.



Northern Rays RV has grown along with the popularity of the RV travel industry.



“I saw the need for this kind of business closer to all the lakes and camping spots in the area and nobody to service them unless you pulled them to the city,” Frey says.



“It grew to a bigger business than my expectations; this is my dream come true.”



Much has changed since the business opened.



The RV industry is growing and trailers are getting bigger,” Frey says.



“It’s also an affordable recreation for young growing families.”



He will miss all the people who he has served during the time.



“Throughout the years, I have met fantastic people and made great friends,” Frey says.



They are grateful for the memories in the business.



“We would like to thank all our customers near and far for the support for the last 18 years and to come meet the new owners,” Frey says.



Jaco Dippenaar began working for Northern Rays in April 2017, which has made for a good transition.



He and his wife owned a business in South Africa before they moved to Canada a few years ago.



While looking at the Freys’ house on the real estate market, another door opened for the new owners.



“Ray found out that I’m a mechanic by trade and he asked me why we don’t take over the business from him because he wanted to take it slow and retire,” Dippenaar says.



“So we looked into it and for me being a mechanic and having worked in our workshop for years working on cars, trucks and trailers and love working with my hands fixing anything, it seems to be just the right opportunity.”



Northern Rays continue to provide various services and products.



“We offer any kind of repair on a RV from construction on walls and roofs inside and outside and floors, all electrical, lights, furnaces, fridges, stoves, air conditioning, hot water tanks and converters and all plumbing,” Dippenaar says.



“We’ve got a parts building where people can come and buy all kind of parts and accessories for RVs.”



Northern Rays also offers consignment for RVs, motor homes, fifth wheelers, bumper pulls, horseboxes and boats.”



Mechanical and maintenance services are also available for trailers from small utility to big flat decks and horse trailers, doing brakes, wheel bearings and lights.



Mobile services are also available.



“We do work in a radius of 120 km depending of what has to be done,” Dippenaar says.



“We will do some mechanical work on boats and have some boat parts in stock.”



Storage space is available for RVs, boats, horse boxes, trailers.



Business hours in the summer are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and winter hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.