North to Alaska to include county reps

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council will be represented at a special symposium in September to launch a project to connect northern Alberta with Alaska.

At its regular meeting July 26, council authorized two council members to attend the North to Alaska Symposium in High Level, AB Sept. 7.

Registration cost is $180 per person.

“The full-day symposium is designed to be an inaugural launching pad for one of the most exciting proposed projects we have witnessed in Canada in decades, the building of a multi-purpose railway and corridor that links Fort McMurray with Valdez, Alaska,” CAO Roy Brideau wrote in a report to council.

He recommmended that council attend.

Several guest speakers have been confirmed, including Preston Manning, founder of the Reform Party of Canada and the Manning Centre; Matt Vickers of Generating for Seven Generations Railway Corp.; and Glen Hodgson, senior fellow of the Conference Board of Canada and former chief economist and senior vice-president with the board.

Reeve Ken Matthews expressed interest to attend.

Council will approve the two delegates at a future council meeting.

The symposium is a partnership with the Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance and the Regional Economic Development Initiative for Northwest Alberta.