Nominations open for top citizen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has recognized 96 citizens to date for exceptional community service.



Who will be the next?



Council is accepting nominations from the public for the Outstanding 2019 Citizen until June 7 at noon.



If you are considering nominating a citizen, council is asking you to pick up a form at the town office to help guide you. On the form will be guidelines to help, including stating reason[s] for the nomination.



The winner will be selected by council at its June 11 meeting. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the municipal barbecue on June 28.



The celebration began in 2000 when the original 51 inductees were selected. Starting in 2001 and ending in 2014, council selected up to four nominees each year. The only exception was in 2011 when all the people who helped with the wildfires in the region were recognized.



No selections were made in 2015, and again in 2018.



For a list of inductees to ensure no one is nominated who is already on the monument, contact the town office or South Peace News.