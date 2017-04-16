Nominations open for Seniors Service Awards

Spotlight Staff

The 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will include a new honour to recognize a senior who has provided long-term service to the community.

This year, the awards will include the inaugural Alice Modin Award to acknowledge the contributions of a senior, 65 or older, who has provided 20 or more years of volunteer service, says a news release from the provincial government.

“I am delighted that we are acknowledging those volunteers who make life better for seniors,” Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson says.

“Volunteers who give those seniors a helping hand deserve to be recognized.

“Seniors built this province and they deserve to retire in dignity.”

For 20 years, the awards have recognized the incredible volunteers who help seniors in so many important ways.

Modin started a campaign to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County about 30 years ago which helped pave the way for the province-wide Seniors’ Week, June 5-11 this year.

Across the province, volunteers make sure seniors get to their medical appointments on time or take the time to decorate a room and prepare a festive meal for a holiday occasion.

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize those volunteers and their wonderful service.

Individuals of all ages are eligible to be nominated, with a deadline of May 19.

For more information or to complete a nomination form, connect online to

www.seniors-housing.alberta.ca.