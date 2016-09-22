Nominations open for Outstanding Citizen Award

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council has revived and is now accepting nominations for the 2016 High Prairie Citizens Monument.

Council agreed to ask for nominations at its Sept. 14 meeting and will select one name later this year. The decision came after council adopted the Citizen Nomination Policy to help guide them and future councils through the process.

The program came to a one-year halt last year as council decided to review how names were chosen. In the past, no clear criteria was set for selecting nominees.

Council is asking that nominations be submitted by Oct. 7 at noon. Nomination forms can be picked up at the town office or found on the Website.

In submitting nominations, state clearly the reason why. Criteria includes:

* Promotes a sense of community in their neighbourhood and all of High Prairie;

* Demonstrates hospitality;

* Is helpful towards neighbours and fellow High Prairie residents;

* Involved in an activity or activities that are voluntary in nature and are not part of the candidate’s occupation or job description;

* Involved in an activity or activities that are of benefit to our community or that enhances life in our community; and

* Shows concern for preservation and works to preserve and promote traditions and the small town atmosphere in the community.

Councillor Brian Gilroy was not clear on where nominees should reside. It was generally understood it would be someone currently or formerly living in the town or Big Lakes County that contributed to the betterment of High Prairie.

However, CAO Brian Martinson said council need not worry too much about residence.

“Once you get the applications … they will be judged on merit.”

How and when the award will be presented will be decided later.